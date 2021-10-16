‘Harley Quinn’ Unveils First Look at Season 3 at DC FanDome

The “Harley Quinn” team gave fans a very quick tease of Season 3 during the DC FanDome event.

While there was no finished footage to present, fans still got to see multiple animatics from the new season. The first saw Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) embarking on what they dub the “Eat, Bang, Kill” tour of Gotham City.

There are also quick looks at characters like King Shark, Clayface, Jim Gordon, and Dr. Psycho, as well as new characters, including one who appears to be Swamp Thing. Bane also makes an appearance, declaring he has come for revenge against Harley’s gang. And what “Harley Quinn” content would be complete without an appearance by Kite Man?

See the full FanDome segment below.

“Harley Quinn” was renewed for Season 3 in September 2020, with Season 2 having aired from April-June of that year. The show has received strong reviews for its first two seasons. Along with Cuoco and Bell, the show also features the voices of Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Jason Alexander, and J.B. Smoove. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, who also serve as executive producers along with Cuoco.

“Harley Quinn” originally aired on DC Universe along with shows like “Doom Patrol,” “Titans,” and “Stargirl.” However, DC Universe transitioned out of scripted originals in 2020, with the first three shows moving over to HBO Max and “Stargirl” going to The CW. Both “Doom Patrol” and “Titans” were renewed for fourth seasons earlier during FanDome.