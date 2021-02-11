Harlan Coben Signs With UTA

Harlan Coben has signed on for representation with UTA.

He will continue to be represented by literary agent Lisa Erbach Vance of The Aaron Priest Literary Agency and attorney Michael Gendler of Gendler & Kelly.

Coben has penned over thirty novels, includingNew York Times bestsellers “The Boy From The Woods,” “Run Away,” “Fool Me Once,” “Tell No One,” and the Myron Bolitar series. He has over 80 million books in print worldwide, which have been published in more than 40 languages globally. Harlan’s next novel, “Win,” will be released by Grand Central Publishing on March 17.

He currently has multiple television projects in the works at Apple, Netflix, Amazon, IMDb, and MGM International. The series “Stay Close” is his latest Netflix project under his five-year deal with the streamer. The cast will include Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage, Sarah Parish, and Eddie Izzard. Netflix Spain is also adapting his books “The Innocent” while Netflix France is adapting “Gone for Good.” Both have recently finished filming. He was the creator and executive producer of multiple Netflix shows, including “The Stranger,” “Safe,” “The Five,” and “The Woods.” He was also showrunner on the miniseries “Une Chance de Trop” and “Just Un Regard.”

On the film side, his novel, “Tell No One,” was adapted into a feature and directed by Guillaume Canet. Additionally, he has received multiple awards for his work including the Edgar Award, Shamus Award and Anthony Award, making him the first author to win all three. Coben has also received various honors including the Vermeil Medal of Honor for contributions to culture and society by the Mayor of Paris, as well as the El Premio del Novela Negra RBA in Spain, and Grand Prix de Lectrices in France, among others.