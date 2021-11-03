‘Hanna’ to End With Season 3 at Amazon

“Hanna” will end with its upcoming third season at Amazon, Variety has confirmed.

The drama, based on the 2011 film of the same name, was renewed for Season 3 back in July 2020. The new season is scheduled to debut on Nov. 24.

The third season continues the journey of the titular young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), as well as new foes, including former military man and intelligence operative, Gordon Evans (Ray Liotta), are starting to suspect Hanna’s plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.

David Farr, who co-wrote the original feature, will continue to write and executive produce going into season 3. The series is also executive produced by Tom Coan for NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Scott Nemes.

The show originally debuted in 2019, with Season 2 dropping in 2020. It has received mostly favorable reviews from critics, with the two seasons averaging an 80% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film version starred Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana, and Cate Blanchett. It grossed just over $63 million worldwide against a reported budget of $30 million.

Entertainment Weekly first reported the series is ending.