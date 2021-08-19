Hank Azaria to Play Apple CEO Tim Cook in Uber Series ‘Super Pumped’ at Showtime (EXCLUSIVE)

Hank Azaria has joined the cast of the Showtime series “Super Pumped,” which details the rise of Uber, Variety has learned exclusively.

Azaria is attached to play Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple. He joins previously announced cast members Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, and Kerry Bishé. Gordon-Levitt will star as Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick, while Chandler will play Texas venture capitalist Bill Gurley. Bishé will star as Austin Geidt, Uber employee number four.

Planned as anthology, the first season of “Super Pumped” is based on Mike Isaac’s book of the same name. Pivoting on Kalanick and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Gurley, the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. The series will focus on a different major business world story each season.

Beth Schacter serves as co-writer, co-showrunner, and executive producer on “Super Pumped” along with Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Paul Schiff, Allyce Ozarski and Stephen Schiff also executive produce. Isaac is co-executive producer.

Azaria is no stranger to Showtime audiences, having previously appeared on the premium cabler’s hit series “Ray Donovan.” His role in the show earned him an Emmy for best guest actor in a drama in 2016 and a nomination in the same category the following year. Azaria also previously starred in and executive produced the Showtime drama series “Huff” from 2004-2006. Azaria has won six Emmy Awards total throughout his career, including four for his voice work on “The Simpsons.” Most recently, Azaria starred in and executive produced the IFC comedy series “Brockmire,” which was based on a Funny or Die sketch that Azaria created. He has also starred in films like “The Birdcage,” “Along Came Polly,” “Mystery Men,” and two of the “Night at the Museum” films.

