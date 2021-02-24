‘Halo’ TV Series Jumps From Showtime to Paramount Plus

The “Halo” TV show, based on the popular and long-running sci-fi video game series on Microsoft’s Xbox, has moved to Paramount Plus from Showtime, Variety has confirmed.

The official announcement will be made during ViacomCBS’ Wednesday press conference event showcasing upcoming titles on Paramount Plus, the fledgling streaming service. The series is currently in production in Budapest and will debut on Paramount Plus in the first quarter of 2022.

Pablo Schrieber will star as Master Chief, the lead protagonist in several of the “Halo” video games who is a helmeted super-soldier known as a Spartan. Natascha McElhone will play two characters: Dr. Catherine Halsey, the creator of the Spartans soldiers, and Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history who is potentially the key to the survival of the human race.

Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy, Danny Sapani, Olive Gray and Charlie Murphy round out the cast.

The “Halo” TV series was first announced in June 2019 as a 10-episode series at Showtime after it had been in development for several years.

The “Halo” series is being produced by Showtime with 343 Industries, the video game developer behind the sci-fi shooter franchise. Amblin Television will also produce, with Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey as executive producers. Director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie will executive produce for One Big Picture, in addition to Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers on behalf of 343 Industries.

Deadline first reported the news.