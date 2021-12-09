‘Halo’ Trailer: See Master Chief in Action in Paramount Plus’ Video Game Adaptation

Paramount Plus released a trailer for its highly anticipated “Halo” TV show, based on the popular and long-running sci-fi Xbox video game series.

The TV adaptation follows Pablo Schrieber as Master Chief, the lead protagonist in several of the “Halo” video games, who is a green helmeted super-soldier known as a Spartan. Natascha McElhone will play Dr. Catherine Halsey, the creator of the Spartans soldiers, and Jen Taylor will voice Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history who is potentially the key to the survival of the human race.

Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy, Danny Sapani, Olive Gray and Charlie Murphy round out the cast.

A live-action adaptation of “Halo” has been in the works for years. Production had originally begun on the nine-episode first season in late 2019 before it was forced to shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was announced that the show would move from Showtime to Paramount Plus in February 2021.

The “Halo” series is being produced by Showtime with 343 Industries, the video game developer behind the sci-fi shooter franchise. Amblin Television will also produce, with Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey as executive producers. Bathurst and Toby Leslie will executive produce for One Big Picture, in addition to Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers on behalf of 343 Industries.

In June, Variety reported that Killen and Kane were both attached as co-showrunners at one point, with Killen stepping down from showrunning duties and Kane taking over as the lead while the show shot in Budapest. Kane will remain onboard through the post-production process, but will step down as showrunner to return to the U.S. should “Halo” get renewed for a second season, which seems likely given its high-profile IP.

The teaser was released at the 2021 Game Awards, and comes as the latest entry in the video game series, “Halo Infinite,” releases on Xbox Series X.

Watch the trailer below.