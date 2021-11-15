‘Halo’ Live-Action Paramount Plus Series Drops First Teaser Trailer

Paramount Plus has released the first trailer for the live-action “Halo” series. The show is expected to debut on the streamer in 2022.

Pablo Schreiber stars as the iconic Master Chief from the long-running and beloved Xbox video game series. In the teaser, he suits up in his instantly recognizable armor and puts on his green helmet, as the AI Cortana greets him. “Hello, Master Chief,” she says.

Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 is a super soldier created as part of the Spartan–II program, as seen in the “Halo” game series. The live-action series will follow an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.

Natascha McElhone will play Dr. Catherine Halsey, the creator of the Spartan soldiers. Jen Taylor will reprise her role from the games as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history. Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy, Danny Sapani, Olive Gray, and Charlie Murphy will also star.

A live-action adaptation of “Halo” has been in the works for years. Production had originally begun on the nine-episode first season in late 2019 before it was forced to shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was announced that the show would move from Showtime to Paramount Plus in February 2021.

The “Halo” series is being produced by Showtime with 343 Industries, the video game developer behind the first-person shooter franchise. Amblin Television will also produce, with Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey as executive producers. Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie will executive produce for One Big Picture, with Bathurst also directing multiple episodes. Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington executive produce for Chapter Eleven, with Steven Kane also executive producing. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers on behalf of 343 Industries.

In June, Variety reported that Killen and Kane were both attached as co-showrunners at one point, with Killen stepping down from showrunning duties and Kane taking over as the lead while the show shot in Budapest. Kane will remain onboard through the post-production process, but will step down as showrunner to return to the U.S. should “Halo” get renewed for a second season, which seems likely given its high-profile IP.

Watch the teaser below.