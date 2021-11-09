Hallie Jackson Set to Debut New Streaming NBC News Program

Hallie Jackson will double the amount of time she spends anchoring each weekday, while dividing those duties between cable outlet MSNBC and the streaming hub NBC News Now.

Jackson, a senior Washington correspondent who has been with NBC News since 2014, will launch “Hallie Jackson Now,” a new hour-long program on NBC News Now that starts Monday, November 15, at 5 p.m. eastern. “I’m a reporter at my core and we’re especially excited to showcase the incredible work that my friends and colleagues across the network are doing, and to pull back the curtain to show our audience what it’s really like to bring these stories to life,” Jackson said in a statement.

The program will be executive produced by Jill Billante, while Janelle Rodriguez is the NBC News senior vice president who is charge of the streaming outlet. Jackson anchors an hour on MSNBC at 3 p.m.

Jackson is among a group of NBC News staffers launching new streaming efforts as the TV-news industry works to court a generation of viewers who don’t tune into linear TV, and, in some cases, maintain a cable or satellite subscription. Tom Llamas, a popular anchor who recently joined NBC News from ABC News, in September launched “Top Story,” a 7 p.m. counterpart to the traditional evening-news programs on linear TV.

Jackson’s new streaming program will kick off the outlet’s evening cycle, and present new reporting on the events of the day. And while she has in recent months been known for her Washington coverage, the new show will give her a chance to expand. NBC News says the program will “deliver a fast-paced broadcast with a high story count, to bring viewers the very latest on the top news of the day, as well as deep dives into stories from across the country and around the world.” The show will kick off with a first-person reported story on mental health that features a trip to a North Carolina “burnout camp.” and will also examine at some very popular online influencers, with an important discovery: the digital figures aren’t human at all.

“Hallie Jackson Now” will also feature regular series like “The Original,” which boasts longer stories from Jackson and NBC News correspondents, as well as “The Backstory,” which will shine a light on what it takes to get stories ready for air.