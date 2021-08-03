‘Hacks’ Star Poppy Liu Joins Rachel Weisz in ‘Dead Ringers’ Amazon Series

Poppy Liu has joined the cast of “Dead Ringers” at Amazon, Variety has learned.

She joins previously announced series lead Rachel Weisz and recently announced cast member Michael Chernus. The series was announced at the streaming service in August 2020 with a straight-to-series order. It is a modern update of the 1988 David Cronenberg film of the same name. The series version will see Weisz playing the double lead role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes, including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.

Liu will play Greta, Beverly and Elliot’s watchful and meticulous house manager who runs their lives with complete efficiency and her own hidden agenda.

Liu broke out on the critically-acclaimed HBO Max series “Hacks,” on which she starred opposite Jean Smart in the role of Kiki, the personal blackjack dealer of Smart’s character, Deborah Vance. The show was recently renewed for a second season. Liu is also known for her roles on shows like “Better Call Saul” and “Sunnyside.”

She is repped by Buchwald, Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

Alice Birch is attached to write and executive produce the series, with Weisz also executive producing in addition to starring. Stacy O’Neil also executive produces along with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug for Annapurna Television. James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall will executive produce for Morgan Creek, which produced the film. Amazon and Annapurna Television will produce.