‘Hacks’ Co-Creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs Sign Warner Bros. Television Overall Deal

Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs have signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

Under the multi-year deal, the duo and their Paulilu Productions banner will develop projects across broadcast, cable, and streaming for WBTV. This marks the first overall deal for the company.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the team at WBTVG, as we have long admired the work they do,” Aniello and Downs said. “Also, we heard they’re giving us the Central Perk set on the lot for our offices…? Very cool!”

Aniello and Downs are best known for co-creating — along with Jen Statsky — the critically-acclaimed HBO Max comedy series “Hacks.” The show recently picked up 15 Emmy nominations, including best comedy series and best writing for a comedy series. Aniello also received a nomination for best directing for a comedy series. “Hacks” was renewed for a second season back in June.

Prior to creating “Hacks,” Aniello and Downs worked on the hit Comedy Central series “Broad City.” Both were writers, executive producers, and directors on the show, with Downs appearing in front of the camera as well. They also co-wrote and produced the feature “Rough Night” starring Scarlett Johansson, which Downs also starred in with Aniello directing.

Aniello is currently an executive producer on the Comedy Central series “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” and the Netflix series “The Baby-Sitters Club.” Downs recently co-starred in the Netflix comedy film “Like Father” alongside Kristen Bell, Kelsey Grammer, and Seth Rogen. He also had his own half-hour special on the Netflix series “The Characters.”

Aniello and Downs are repped by UTA, 3 Arts, and Ziffren Brittenham.