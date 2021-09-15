Wednesday Addams Netflix Series Casts Gwendoline Christie as Morticia’s Rival

Gwendoline Christie is going from portraying the stalwart knight Brienne of Tarth on “Game of Thrones” to playing Larissa Weems, a longtime rival of Morticia Addams in Netflix’s “Wednesday.” Christie is a series regular.

The eight-episode series — a live-action, comedic, supernatural mystery that Netflix ordered in February — revolves around Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) going to the Nevermore Academy. Larissa (Christie) is the principal there, and according to Netflix, she “still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams” (guest star Catherine Zeta-Jones). Netflix previously announced that Luis Guzmán will guest star on “Wednesday” as Gomez Addams.

The streamer also announced the full cast of “Wednesday” on, uh, Wednesday, filling in several canonical “Addams Family” characters: Issac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Victor Dorobantu (Thing) and George Burcea (Lurch), with Tommie Earl Jenkins (Mayor Walker), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), William Houston (Joseph Crackstone), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Santiago), Oliver Watson (Kent), Calum Ross (Rowan) and Johnna Dias Watson (Divina).

At Nevermore Academy, according to the logline for the show, “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Christie will also be seen on Netflix in “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s upcoming (and long-awaited) adaptation of his own comics series. She’s playing Lucifer.

Al Gough and Miles Millar are the showrunners and executive producers of “Wednesday,” and Tim Burton is directing and executive producing. Other executive producers are Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi of the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania and Gail Berman. Mittman, Berman and Miserocchi executive produced the 2019 animated “Addams Family” movie, and Glickman is an executive producer on the upcoming sequel.

The studio for “Wednesday” is MGM Television.