Guy Pearce Joins Kate Winslet in HBO Limited Series ‘Mare of Easttown’

Guy Pearce will reunite with his “Mildred Pierce” co-star Kate Winslet for another upcoming HBO miniseries, “Mare of Easttown,” Variety has confirmed. Both Pearce and Winslet won Emmy awards in 2011 for their performances in the five-part adaptation, which garnered 21 nominations altogether and five wins.

Pearce is “The Crown” actor Ben Miles’ replacement for the role of Richard Ryan in the limited series, a visiting creative writing professor who wrote a National Book Award-winning novel 25 years ago, but has not lived up to his early potential. Miles left the show over a year ago due to scheduling conflicts. Pearce will co-star alongside Winslet, who plays Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective whose life crumbles around her as she investigates a local murder.

“Mare of Easttown” will prominently focus on family and community. Winslet is one of its executive producers.

The series is a co-production between HBO and wiip, the CAA-backed independent studio headed by Paul Lee. Brad Ingelsby created the show and is writing all episodes in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. Alongside Ingelsby are executive producer Gavin O’Connor and fellow exec producer and director Craig Zobel. Lee and Mark Roybal are executive producing for wiip, while Gordon Gray is executive producing via Mayhem Pictures.

Other previously announced cast members include Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett and Neal Huff.

Pearce’s career has spanned over 25 years in film, television and theater. His most recent TV credits include starring in the Australian drama series “Jack Irish,” playing the infamous Ebenezer Scrooge a three-part dark fantasy adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” and serving as a main cast member on the British supernatural Netflix series “The Innocents.” He is also known for his leading roles in “L.A. Confidential,” “Memento” and “The Hurt Locker,” among others. His next project is the upcoming Stefano Sollima film “Without Remorse,” based on the Tom Clancy thriller of the same name. It is set to be released on April 30 on Amazon Prime.

He recently finished filming on “Mare.”

Pearce is represented by Shanahan Management in Australia and CAA, Independent Talent in the U.K.

“Deadline” first reported the casting announcement.