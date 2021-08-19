‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Casts Peter Gallagher

Peter Gallagher has been cast in Season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Variety has confirmed.

Gallagher is the latest addition to the cast of the long-running ABC medical drama. It was previously announced that Kate Burton would return to the series, reprising the role of Ellis Grey.

Gallagher will play Dr. Alan Hamilton who knew Ellis back in the day. He is slated to meet Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in the Season 18 premiere, which will debut on ABC on Sept. 30.

Gallagher’s most recent TV roles include the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie” and the NBC series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” He has also appeared on shows like “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Gifted,” “Covert Affairs,” and “The O.C.” He is also known for his roles in films like “American Beauty,” “Burlesque,” “Palm Springs,” and “A Bad Mom’s Christmas.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” is the longest-running show on ABC currently. It was renewed for an 18th Season back in May. Series lead Pompeo was confirmed to return at that time. There had been speculation that she would exit the series and more than likely bring it to an end before she extended her contract. With the extension, Pompeo remains the highest-paid actress on television.

Krista Vernoff serves as the showrunner and executive producer on both “Grey’s” and the spinoff “Station 19.” Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers also executive produce along with Mark Gordon. Debbie Allen serves as the producing director and executive producer. ANC Signature produces.

