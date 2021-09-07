‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 to Bring Back Abigail Spencer in Recurring Role

Abigail Spencer, who has played Megan Hunt on “Grey’s Anatomy,” will return to the ABC medical drama in a recurring role for its upcoming 18th season. According to representatives from ABC, Spencer’s Megan will first appear in the season premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy” on Sept. 30 at 9 p.m.

Megan, who is the younger sister of Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), is also a trauma surgeon, and was presumed dead after going missing for 10 years during the Iraq War. In the Season 13 finale and the beginning of the 14th season, Megan was freed from captivity, and returned to Seattle. There, she reconnected with Owen, and had the surgery necessary to close a wound she’d suffered during a bombing. After she recovered, Megan moved to Los Angeles with her son, Farouk, a Syrian orphan whom she’d raised, and Nathan (Martin Henderson), her fiancé. Megan’s Season 14 arc concluded with the three of them playing happily on a beach (though Megan did appear in one episode in the 15th season).

As is generally the case with long-running dramas, “Grey’s Anatomy” has undergone a number of cast changes heading into Season 18. As its 17th season drew to a close, Giacomo Gianniotti, Greg Germann and Jesse Williams left the show. But original leads Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are all set to return for the upcoming season, as was announced in May.

And Spencer is one of several actors returning to “Grey’s” this season, along with Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery and Kate Burton as Ellis Grey.

Spencer recently co-starred on “Rebel,” ABC’s one-season legal drama created by “Grey’s” showrunner Krista Vernoff. Over the years, she’s had key roles on “Mad Men,” “Rectify,” “True Blood” and “Timeless.” Spencer is repped by Untitled Entertainment and United Talent.