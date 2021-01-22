Gregory Sierra, ‘Barney Miller’ and ‘Sanford and Son’ Actor, Dies at 83

Gregory Sierra, best known for his roles as Sgt. Miguel “Chano” Amanguale on “Barney Miller” and Julio Fuentes on “Sanford and Son,” died on Jan. 4 in Laguna Woods, Calif., according to Orange County Health Dept. records. He was 83.

The New York-born-and-raised actor, of Puerto Rican descent, found success in his recurring role as Fred G. Sanford’s neighbor.

Sierra went on to star in movies like “The Towering Inferno,” “Beneath the Planet of the Apes” and “Vampires.”

Acting was a big part of Sierra’s life, even as he grew older. As a resident of Laguna Woods, he starred in a local production of the play “See How They Run” in 2009. “Any role is demanding if you put yourself through a process,” Sierra told the Orange County Register at the time. “Because you expect something of yourself.”

He is survived by his wife, Helene.