Gregg Leakes, ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star and NeNe Leakes’ Husband, Dies at 66

Gregg Leakes, NeNe Leakes’ husband who appeared on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” with her, has died after battling cancer, his family’s publicist confirmed to Variety. He was 66.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family and allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time,” publicist Ernest Dukes said in a statement.

NeNe Leakes, 53, revealed over the weekend to patrons at her Atlanta bar, The Linnethia, that her husband was “transitioning to the other side” amid his cancer battle. Gregg Leakes was first diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018, but after undergoing chemotherapy for six months the cancer went into remission the next year. However, NeNe Leakes confirmed in June that the cancer had returned and worsened.

The couple was married in 1997 and divorced in 2011; however, they reconciled and remarried in 2013. They share a son, Brentt Leakes.

