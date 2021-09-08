‘Great British Baking Show’ to Premiere New Episodes on Netflix in September

“The Great British Baking Show” is coming back with new episodes on Netflix in just a few short weeks.

The streamer announced Wednesday that a new season of the beloved baking competition series will debut on Sept. 24 in the U.S. with new episodes dropping every Friday. As in past years, the season will consist of 10 episodes. Like they did last season, new episodes will begin airing in the U.K. on Channel 4 three days prior to their arrival on Netflix.

The show follows a group of amateur bakers as they are put through their paces in a series of weekly challenges by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner is selected from the contestants who reach the finals. Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas serve as hosts of the series.

Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, and Kieran Smith serve as executive producers, with series producer Jenna Mansfield serving as showrunner. Love Productions produces the series.

The show, which is known as “The Great British Bake Off” across the pond, has aired 11 seasons to date, with the upcoming one being the twelfth. Netflix has thus far released eight “collections” of the show as well as several holiday specials.

The last season of the show very nearly didn’t happen, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. As Variety detailed in a story last December, the team behind the show created a “bubble” for the cast and crew, renting out an entire hotel for everyone involved to live in for the full seven-week shoot.