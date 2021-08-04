‘Great British Baking Show’: New Episodes to Hit Netflix This Fall as Streamer Expands Baking Series Lineup

“The Great British Baking Show” will be back on Netflix to warn against the dangers of soggy bottoms later this year.

While no specific premiere date has been set, Collection 9 of the popular baking competition series will debut on the streamer this fall. Collection 8 debuted back in September, with Netflix releasing episodes three days after they ran in the U.K.

The show follows a group of amateur bakers as they are put through their paces in a series of weekly challenges by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner is selected from the contestants who reach the finals.

Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, and Kieran Smith serve as executive producers, with series producer Jenna Mansfield serving as showrunner. Love Productions produces the series.

Netflix also made several other announcements regarding its slate of baking shows. First up, “Bake Squad” hosted by Christina Tosi will debut on Aug. 11. In each episode, four bakers will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra special big day. These bakers have been personally selected by Milk Bar founder Tosi. Maya-Camille Broussard, Ashley Holt, Gonzo Jimenez, and Christophe Rull star. Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton are executive producers. theoldschool produces.

Season 6 of “Nailed It!” will now premiere on Sept. 15. This season, the bakers take on paranormal pastries, celebrate Black History, and attempt to recreate chocolate masterpieces inspired by Jacques Torres. Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Patrick Doody, Shea Spencer, and Nicole Byer serve as executive producers. Magical Elves produces.

“Baking Impossible” will debut on Oct. 6, with the final episodes dropping Oct. 13. The show is a new competition series hosted by Justin Willman that pairs bakers with engineers to make imaginative creations. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Kevin Healey, Daniel Calin, Neal Baer, Robert Pardo, Andrew Raines, and Andrew Smyth executive produce. Daniel Calin is the showrunner. Propagate Content produces.

Finally, “School of Chocolate” will premiere this fall as well. In the show, eight top pastry and chocolate professionals are coming to take their skills and careers to the next level. Their teacher is world-renowned chocolatier, Amaury Guichon, known globally for creating mind-blowing chocolate showpieces and unbelievable pastries. One lucky student who manages to prove themselves best in class after eight episodes will win a prize package that includes a career-changing opportunity. Adam

Cohen, Cara Tapper, Joanna Vernetti, Jeanne Begley, and Andrea Richter serve as executive producers. Super Delicious produces.