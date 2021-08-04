Gordon Ramsay, Fox Entertainment Partner to Form Studio Ramsay Global in Savory New Mega-Deal

Gordon Ramsay has just signed an effing huge new deal with Fox Entertainment. The chef, restaurateur and TV star, who is already a cornerstone of the network’s primetime lineup, has joined forces with Fox Entertainment to form a new joint venture, Studio Ramsay Global.

Fox Entertainment will co-own Studio Ramsay Global with Ramsay, whose current TV company, Studio Ramsay, will be fully acquired by the new entity. (Fox will fund that purchase). Ramsay originally partnered with All3Media in 2016 to launch Studio Ramsay, which functioned as an independent company wholly owned by Ramsay.

Fox Entertainment secured the partnership after a highly competitive bidding process with several congloms, including Disney; deal is said to be in the nine figures. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier announced the deal on Wednesday morning, along with Ramsay.

“Gordon Ramsay is the definition of partner and friend,” Collier said in a statement. “He’s also the genius behind a global brand that represents integrity and excellence in food, lifestyle and so much more. Fox Entertainment is honored to build upon its long-term relationship with Gordon as, together, we introduce Studio Ramsay Global. Gordon has been an important part of the Fox experience for years, bringing an energy, entrepreneurial spirit and attitude that fits beautifully at Fox. Though you never left, Gordon, welcome back you (brilliant) donut!”

The deal reps the latest strategic deal made by Fox Entertainment under Collier since the company became an independent entity following the sale of most 21st Century Fox assets to Disney. That includes the acquisitions of Tubi as Fox’s ad-supported video online arm, as well as animation studio Bento Box and the recent creation of Blockchain Creative Labs. The launch of Fox Alternative Entertainment also created an in-house entity to produce and own unscripted content.

Ramsay has been a part of the Fox family for years, starting as host of “Hell’s Kitchen,” and since then shows such as “Kitchen Nightmares,” “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” “Masterchef,” “Masterchef Junior,” “Hotel Hell,” “The F Word” and more. Upcoming, he has the series “Next Level Chef” set to air next season on Fox.

Under the new deal, Studio Ramsay Global will develop, produce and distribute culinary and lifestyle programming for Fox, Tubi and other outlets worldwide. The company will be positioned as both Fox’s and Ramsay’s flagship entity collecting their brands, intellectual property rights and resources in the global cooking and lifestyle program space.

Studio Ramsay Global will operate offices in both London and Los Angeles, and now serve as the exclusive production home for all new series featuring and/or produced by Ramsay. Fox Entertainment’s in-house unscripted studio, Fox Alternative Entertainment will oversee production on all new programs from Studio Ramsay Global, including “Next Level Chef.”

Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, will oversee the production of all new programs produced by Studio Ramsay Global. Existing series such as “Masterchef,” “Masterchef Junior” and “Hell’s Kitchen” will continue to be produced by their respective production companies; Studio Ramsay chief creative officer Lisa Edwards will expand her responsibilities with the newly formed company. Ramsay, Collier and Wade will serve as Studio Ramsay Global’s inaugural board of directors.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity, not just for me, but for the team at Studio Ramsay,” Ramsay said. “We’ll be creating food and lifestyle ideas, but also developing an incredible new talent pool of food, drink and industry leaders to create our own culinary talent branch. I couldn’t be more excited about this new global partnership with FOX. After 16 incredible years working together, this takes Studio Ramsay to the next level.”

Ramsay had been in business with All3Media since 2010, when that U.K.-based conglom purchased U.K. unscripted production company Optomen, which had a joint venture with Ramsay in the One Potato Two Potato banner.