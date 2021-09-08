‘Good Trouble’ Renewed for Season 4 at Freeform

“Good Trouble” has been renewed for Season 4 at Freeform.

The announcement was made after the 90-minute Season 3 finale of the series, which follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love and friendship and learn that standing up for what you believe in requires making a little noise and getting into trouble. In the finale, Callie (Maia Mitchell) questions the career choices she’s made.

Per Freeform, the series is enjoying its most-watched season ever on Hulu and currently ranks as one of the top 10 primetime cable shows among women 18-34 this year.

The series stars Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton, Josh Pence and Beau Mirchoff. “Good Trouble” is co-created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg. Johnson serves as executive producer along with Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Mitchell, Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

“Good Trouble” launched in 2019 as a spinoff of the hit Freeform series “The Fosters.” Season 3 was the longest season of the show to date, with 19 episodes airing in total. Season 2 consisted of 18 episodes while Season 1 was 13.

The show is one of few scripted originals currently airing on Freeform. Aside from “Good Trouble,” the Disney-owned basic cable network also airs the dramas “Motherland: Fort Salem” and “Cruel Summer” as well as the comedy “Grown-ish,” which is itself a spinoff of the ABC series “Black-ish.” “Motherland: Fort Salem” was renewed for its third and final season back in August, while “Cruel Summer” was renewed for Season 2 in June.