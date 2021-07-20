‘Good Fight’ Renewed for Season 6 at Paramount Plus

“The Good Fight” has been renewed for Season 6 at Paramount Plus.

News of the renewal comes about midway through the show’s fifth season. The first four episodes of Season 5 are currently streaming on Paramount Plus, with the fifth episode set to air on July 22.

“’The Good Fight’s’ provocative, whip smart, and no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount+’s top performing original series and acquisition drivers,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Plus original scripted series. “We are thrilled to continue ‘The Good Fight’s’ enduring legacy with a sixth season and can’t wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next.”

In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

The cast of the series also includes Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, and Charmaine Bingwa. Robert and Michelle King co-created the series with Phil Alden Robinson. The Kings serve as showrunners and executive producers under their overall deal with series producer CBS Studios. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins and Jacquelyn Reingold also serve as executive producers. CBS Studios produces in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

This is the latest renewal at Paramount Plus for the Kings. It was announced earlier in July that their series “Evil” was renewed for Season 3 at the streamer after it was moved over from CBS. At the same time, it was announced that the Kings had extended their overall deal with CBS Studios.