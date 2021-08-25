Amazon Releases ‘Goliath’ Final Season Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for the fourth and final season of “Goliath,” which premieres Sept. 24.

Viewers were left with a cliffhanger in the Season 3 finale, when lawyer Billy (Billy Bob Thornton) faced a murder attempt. In the new season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots and attempts to take on the opioid industry and its leaders, including George Stax (J.K. Simmons), the leader of one of the largest family-owned pharmaceutical companies, and his brother Frank (Bruce Dern). He and Patty (Nina Arianda) hope to use the power of Big Pharma to buy justice, but loyalties are tested when Patty feels Billy may be using her because she got a new job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Billy is also still reeling from chronic pain due to the attack he endured last season.

Also starring in the series are Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Brandon Scott and Jena Malone.

“Goliath” is from Amazon Studios, with executive producers Lawrence Trilling, Geyer Kosinski, Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner.

Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

CASTING

Peacock announced Charles Shaughnessy and Jackie Cox have joined the cast of “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.” Shaughnessy will reprise his daytime drama role of Shane Donovan, while former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Cox will guest star in a new role. The week-long event will premiere Sept. 6, with new episodes dropping daily, and follow some beloved super couples as they take weekend vacations outside of their small town of Salem, only to find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels. Previously announced cast members include Lisa Rinna, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jackée Harry, James Reynolds, Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson, Billy Flynn, Lamon Archey, Sal Stowers, Eileen Davidson, Thaao Penghlis, Leann Hunley, Christie Clark, Austin Peck, Greg Rikaart, Chandler Massey, Zachary Atticus Tinker and Peter Porte. “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer. Watch a trailer below.