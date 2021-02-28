‘The Crown’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Drama Television Series

“The Crown,” Netflix’s sweeping period drama about Queen Elizabeth’s II reign from the 1940s to (so far) the early 1990s, won for best drama television series at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Teleconferencing their award acceptance was showrunner Peter Morgan, who thanked the cast and crew as the camera cut away to leads and co-stars Gillian Anderson and Olivia Coleman’s listening on. “The Crown” previously won a Golden Globe in the same category in 2017.

“The Crown” was nominated alongside HBO Max’s “Lovecraft Country,” Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” and Netflix’s “Ozark” and “Ratched.” The show’s other wins and nominations for the night included Josh O’Connor’s performance as Prince Charles, for which he won the best actor in a drama television series recognition, and Emma Corrin’s performance as Princess Diana, for which she won the best actress in a drama television series recognition. Corrin was in the running for the Golden Globe with her fellow castmate Olivia Coleman, who had received the nod for her performance as the queen. Gillian Anderson’s embodiment of Margaret Thatcher received an award for the best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television category. Helena Bonham Carter’s delivery of Princess Margaret was up to receive the same award. She was nominated for the same role and in the same category last year.

The historical series from Sony-backed Left Bank Pictures has proven popular among critics and audiences, currently holding a 91% average approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and scoring an 89% among viewers. Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II across its first two seasons, earning her both Golden Globe and Emmy Awards. “The Crown” will end after season five, in which Imelda Staunton is to play the British monarch and will take the show into the 2000s.

