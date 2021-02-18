Epix Announces ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 2 Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Epix revealed the premiere date and teaser trailer for the second season of “Godfather of Harlem,” and Netflix announced the premiere date of Jamie Foxx’s “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!”

DATES

Epix revealed that the second season of “Godfather of Harlem” will premiere on April 18. Set in 1964, the crime drama series explores the collision of the criminal underworld and civil rights movement. The second season will follow Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) battling the New York crime families for control of the French Connection, a pipeline for heroin that runs from Marseilles to New York Harbor. In addition to Whitaker as star and executive producer, the season will bring back Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Rafi Gavron and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy. Cast members Erik LaRay Harvey and Demi Singleton have been upped to series regulars. Watch a teaser below.

Netflix announced that Jamie Foxx‘s new series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” will premiere on April 14. Consisting of eight 30-minute episodes, the series will follow Brian Dixon (Foxx), a successful business owner and bachelor, who unexpectedly becomes a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to turn over a new leaf, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) to make Sasha feel right at home. “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who serves as an executive producer alongside her father. Showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans will direct the first six episodes, while executive producer Ken Whittingham will direct the final two episodes. Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez will also star.

Fox announced that the second season of “The Moodys” will premiere on April 1 at 9 p.m. with two back-to-back episodes. Starring and executive-produced by Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins, the series follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional, family through their misadventures. From CBS Studios and FOX Entertainment, “The Moodys” is written and executive-produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O’Donnell, Phil Lloyd and Jason Burrows serve as executive producers alongside Leary and Perkins. Watch a promo below.

Leading up to the spring premiere of the animated preschool series “Baby Shark’s Big Show!,” Nickelodeon will air “Baby Shark Shorts,” a collection of five mini-adventures, on Feb. 26 at 12:30 p.m. The shorts follow Baby Shark (Kimiko Glenn) and his best friend William (Luke Youngblood) as they dive into dancing, games and snack-sized mysteries. Gary Doodles, Bin Jeong, Whitney Ralls Ryan Lee, Kin Min Seok and Tommy Sica are producers on “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”

RENEWALS

Nickelodeon greenlit new seasons for the preschool series “Santiago of the Seas,” “Blue’s Clues & You!” and “Paw Patrol,” each of which will consist of 26 half-hour episodes. The second season of “Santiago of the Seas” will follow kind-hearted pirate Santiago “Santi” (Kevin Chacon) and his courageous crew as they continue to sail the high seas aboard the legendary ship El Bravo to keep the islands safe. In the fourth season of “Blue’s Clues & You!,” Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and Blue will adventure to new locations in their bustling neighborhood. Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, the ninth season of “Paw Patrol“ will follow the paw-some pack of pups — Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker — as they take on exciting new missions.

HONORS

MipTV announced that A+E Networks is the recipient of the second annual MIP SDG Award, which honors media companies for delivering on their sustainable development goals. Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks, will be presented the award on April 15 in a virtual event during the Digital MIPTV week. Specifically, this award will recognize A+E Networks’ “long-standing commitment to reducing inequality, promoting diversity and inclusion and fearlessly bringing controversial topics to the table like sexism, racism, violence against women through a wide range of actions that encompass its programming, internal policies, hiring decisions and corporate outreach initiatives,” per representatives from MipTV.

EXECUTIVES

Cinedigm Corp. announced that Daniel Schneider has been named senior vice president of revenue, and Eric Rowe has been named director of programming. Schneider will oversee various streaming and channel business lines throughout their lifecycle by increasing monetization and leveraging data analytics to make informed decisions regarding resource allocation. Previously, Schneider was the vice president of business development for the digital news network Cheddar, where he led all distribution efforts. As director of programming, Rowe will create and lead the programming strategy for Cinedigm’s SVOD, AVOD and FAST OTT Linear services. Rowe recently analyzed media industry trends at Sinclair’s Content Lab as a content strategist.

Warner Bros. announced that Kim Howitt has been named senior creative executive for WarnerMedia Kids & Family. In her new role, Howitt will oversee the creative development of third-party animation and live-action projects targeted towards family-friendly audiences. She will also work closely with the development teams across Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation to usher in new content. Howitt previously served as the head of development for HMH Productions and has created award-winning content for prominent industry leaders such as Apple, Disney, Nickelodeon, Netflix and MTV.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Jodie Foster, Kelly Marie Tran and Black Pumas will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”