‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at 30

Gina Marie Krasley, known for a 2020 episode of the TLC reality show “My 600-lb Life,” died on Sunday at home in Tuckerton, N.J., surrounded by family, according to her obituary. She was 30.

In her Season 8 episode of “My 600-lb Life,” Krasley revealed that her struggles with weight began as a child, when she coped with physical and verbal abuse from her father by turning to food for comfort. The episode also followed her relationship with her wife Beth and the strain that her health put on the couple’s home life.

After appearing on the show, Krasley remained in the public eye via social media. As noted in her obituary, dance was a lifelong passion of hers. One of her goals in life was to open a dance studio for special needs children. In the meantime, she utilized TikTok to share her dancing and choreography with others. She began a trend on TikTok by promoting the idea that “dancing has no size limit,” which invited other plus-size people to find confidence dancing in front of others. Many women shared Krasley’s videos, along with videos of themselves dancing. She appeared in Matt Mulhern’s 1998 film “Walking to the Waterline” and preferred to spend her free time in the company of her family.

Her family encourages donations to mental health charities, in Krasley’s honor, and asks funeral attendees to wear purple and pink, Krasley’s favorite colors. Krasley is survived by her wife Beth, mother Cathy Devereux and sister Ali Samuels.