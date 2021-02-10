‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Under Fire for Controversial Social Media Posts

Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune on both seasons of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” garnered backlash on social media Wednesday after sharing several controversial posts on her Instagram story.

Carano shared the posts on her story late Tuesday night. One of the posts she shared compared today’s divided political climate to Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” the post, which was originally made on a different Instagram account, read.

Another photo on Carano’s story featured a person with several cloth masks covering their entire face and head. The caption said “Meanwhile in California.”

Both posts were removed from Carano’s Instagram story Wednesday afternoon. Other posts, including a quote saying “Expecting everyone you encounter to agree with every belief or view you hold is fucking wild” and one saying “Jeff Epstein didn’t kill himself,” remained.

Many people on Twitter began using the hashtag #FireGinaCarano, tagging accounts for Disney, Disney Plus, “Star Wars” and Lucasfilm and requesting that Carano be dropped from “The Mandalorian.”

Carano has courted social media controversy before, previously sharing misinformation about mask wearing and voter fraud. In November 2020, she made light of people including their preferred pronouns on social media by adding “beep/bop/boop” to her Twitter bio, which many fans called out as transphobic. Carano later removed the words after she said she spoke to her “Mandalorian” co-star Pedro Pascal. “He helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios. I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & [support] freedom to choose,” she wrote at the time.

Representatives for Carano and Disney did not respond to Variety’s request for comment.