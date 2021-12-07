Giada De Laurentiis Renews Food Network Deal, Will Launch ‘Simply Giada’ Series

Giada De Laurentiis has struck a new content pact with Discovery’s Food Network, and will launch a new series, “Simply Giada,’ a new four-episode daytime program.

De Laurentiis will continue to produce programming for both Food Network and the parent company’s Discovery Plus streaming hub as part of the renewed pact.

“I’m excited to share all of the new projects I’ve been working on with viewers. Get ready for more adventure, fun…and pasta, of course!” said De Laurentiis, in a prepared statement.

“Simply Giada” will debut Sunday, January 9 at 11:30 a.m. on Food Network. In each episode, De Laurentiis will share recipes that help people eat better every day, without skimping on flavor. During the program, she will offer expert advice for smart menu planning that stretches ingredients into the week, showcase simple and delicious dishes perfect for entertaining friends. The series is meant to give viewers options for a healthy life and is inspired by a recent cookbook.

“Giada De Laurentiis is a culinary icon, who has taught audiences how to prepare as well as properly pronounce every classic pasta dish as no one else could, and we are so excited that this creative star, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, wants to continue to call Food Network her home,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network and streaming food content at Discovery, in a statement. “’Simply Giada’ is the perfect jump start to the new year, with accessible and easy-to-do dishes that feature all the quintessential Giada trademarks – delicious recipes mixed with personable charm.”

The celebrity chef, who is known for her turn hosting programs like “Everyday Italian,” “Giada at Home” and more, is also a popular restaurateur and a cookbook author.