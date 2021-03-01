George Stephanopoulos, David Muir to Split Breaking-News Duties at ABC

George Stephanopoulos and David Muir will start to split breaking-news duties at ABC News, a new effort by the Walt Disney unit to rework an unorthodox arrangement involving two of its top anchors.

Under a new structure, Muir will largely handle special reports and news of national importance in the afternoon and evening hours, while Stephanopoulos will shepherd similar efforts in the morning, according to a person familiar with the matter. Since 2014, when Diane Sawyer stepped down from her tenure on “World News Tonight,” Stephanopoulos was recognized as ABC News’ “Chief Anchor,” and had led coverage of events of critical importance, presidential debates and elections. He has often been paired with Muir and Linsey Davis, an anchor who leads a program on the network’s streaming-video hub, ABC News Live.

ABC News declined to make executives available for comment. CNN previously reported the new anchor structure.

Under the terms of an extended contract, Stephanopoulos will get new production duties, leading a new program on politics for Hulu and devising four hour-long specials for primetime.

The new anchor arrangement comes as ABC News is in a period of flux. James Goldston, ABC News’ president, is slated to depart the unit by the end of the month, and Disney has not identified a successor. ABC News is under the aegis of Disney executive Peter Rice, who has set up an interim structure that will have a suite of senior ABC News executives and producers running the operation for an as-yet-undetermined amount of time.

More to come…