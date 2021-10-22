George Lopez and Daughter Mayan Lopez Land NBC Pilot Order for Multi-Cam Comedy

George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez are set to star in a multi-cam comedy that has been picked up to pilot at NBC.

The series, titled “Lopez vs. Lopez,” originally received a put pilot order at the broadcaster in June. The show is described as a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.

Debby Wolfe is set to write and executive produce via Mi Vida Loba, with Bruce Helford serving as supervising writer and executive producer under his Mohawk Productions banner. George will executive produce via Travieso Productionsm with Mayan serving as producer. Katie Newman and Michael Rotenberg of 3 Arts will also executive produce. Universal Television will serve as the studio.

Wolfe is a writer and co-executive producer on the ABC mutli-cam “The Conners,” on which Helford serves as showrunner. The project also serves as a reunion for Helford and George, with the pair having co-created the ABC multi-cam “George Lopez” with Robert Borden in 2002. That show ultimately ran for six seasons and 120 episodes at the network. Mayan made her onscreen acting debut on the series in a 2007 episode.

This is the second pilot order for George in recent weeks. Earlier in October, Amazon ordered a pilot for the drama series “Once Upon a Time in Aztlan” in which he will also star and executive produce. The NBC pilot also marks the latest instance of George starring in a comedy series bearing his name. Along with “George Lopez,” he has also starred in “Lopez” and “Saint George” in recent years. He hosted the talk show “Lopez Tonight” on TBS for two years.

He is repped by UTA, 3 Arts, and Schreck Rose. Mayan is repped by The Michael Abrams Group. Wolfe is repped by ICM and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Helford is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.