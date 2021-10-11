Amazon Studios Orders Pilot for George Lopez Drama Series ‘Once Upon a Time in Aztlan’

Amazon Studios has ordered a pilot for the George Lopez-led drama series “Once Upon a Time in Aztlan,” hailing from STXtelevision. The Mexican American multi-award-winning actor, author, comedian and film and TV star is executive producing via his Travieso Productions banner.

The hourlong drama, written by, created and executive produced by Javier Rodriguez, centers on a Chicano family in the deep suburbs of Los Angeles as they come to terms with the falsehoods of the American dream and their ability to defy expectations.

Rodriguez executive produces along with internationally celebrated photographer and director Estevan Oriol, whose work has been showcased at The Smithsonian Center for Latino Initiatives, The Peterson Automotive Museum and The Museum of Contemporary Art. Some of the famous faces he’s captured with his lens include Eminem, Kim Kardashian, Cypress Hill, Dennis Hopper, Blink-182, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Danny Trejo. L.A.-based tattoo artist and designer Mister Cartoon will also be executive producing, along with his longtime collaborators Mark Suroff and Marco Valadez, who produced the documentary “LA Originals,” which Oriol directed.

Michael Connolly, a current executive producer on the Amazon Original horror series “Them” and the co-producer of the Oscar-nominated “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise, put the Latinx package together under his STXtelevision-based Mad Hatter Entertainment banner and is executive producing. Matthew Carnahan (“House of Lies”) is also in the writer’s room and serves as an executive producer.

Peruvian director Ricardo de Montreuil, who directed the coming-of-age drama “Lowriders” starring Eva Longoria and Demian Bichir and “Máncora,” will direct the “Open Upon a Time in Aztlan” pilot and will executive produce.