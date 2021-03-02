Geoffrey Scott, ‘Dark Shadows’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor, Dies at 79

Geoffrey Scott, an actor known for his roles in “Dark Shadows” and “Dynasty,” has died, his wife confirmed to Variety. He was 79.

Scott was also a lauded commercial actor, starring in over 100 commercials such as the “Walk a Mile for a Camel” campaign shot at the Taj Mahal and a Maxwell House Coffee ad alongside Margaret Hamilton. Scott was also featured as one of the Old Spice and Marlboro men.

Born on Feb. 22, 1942, Scott grew up in San Fernando Valley, Calif., on the same street where both John Wayne and Clark Gable lived. Scott got his start in show business when he was signed by legendary agent Dick Clayton, who represented the likes of James Dean, Burt Reynolds and Jane Fonda, which led to a contract with Universal.

His first major acting role was as Sky Rumson in the vampire soap “Dark Shadows” in 1970. In 1972, Scott portrayed Jeffrey Jordan in “Where the Heart Is,” and appeared in the TV movie “Houston, We’ve Got a Problem” in 1974 as Mel Anderson. In 1979, he appeared in the NBC series “Cliffhangers: The Secret Empire” as U.S. Marshal Jim Donner, and starred in the 1981 CBS series “Concrete Cowboys,” based off of the 1979 television movie of the same name.

Scott is perhaps most well-known for his recurring role as Mark Jennings on the ABC soap “Dynasty” from 1982 to 1984. Jennings was a tennis pro and the first husband of Krystle Carrington, played by Linda Evans. Scott’s other television roles include Bob Dorsey on HBO’s “1st & Ten” from 1984 to 1985 and David McAllister on “General Hospital” in 1989.

Scott’s last listed role was in 2003’s “Hulk” playing the president. He then retired to Colorado with his family to pursue his lifelong passion of skiing. Scott is survived by his wife, Cheri Catherine Scott, and sons Christopher and Matthew Scott.