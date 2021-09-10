‘Gentefied’ Season 2 to Premiere on Netflix in November (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced that Season 2 of “Gentefied” will premiere on Nov. 10.

The American Ferrera-produced Latinx dramedy series follows three cousins who unite to keep their grandfather’s popular taco shop open amid rising gentrification in their Boyle Heights neighborhood.

Starring Joaquín Cosío, J.J. Soria, Karrie Martin Lachney and Carlos Santos, Season 2 will see the Morales cousins fight to help their Pop stay in the country, all while dealing with new love, new babies and estranged fathers.

In addition to Ferrera, “Gentefied” is executive produced by Marvin Lemus, Linda Yvette Chávez, Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez of MACRO, Ferrera of Take Fountain, Aaliyah Williams, Kim Roth and Teri Weinberg of Yellow Brick Road.

See some first-look images from Season 2 below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

GREENLIGHTS

Complex Networks ordered “Complex Comedy Night,” which will be taped live at Los Angeles’ historic Comedy Store. Curated by the Lucas Brothers, the event will feature a handpicked group of comedians who will make up the first iteration of “Complex Comedians.” For Complex Networks, Justin Killion, Nick Wang, Donnie Kwak and Maurice Peebles executive produce and Alec Friedman co-produces, while Brandon Carroll and Matthew Goldberg executive produce for Film 45.

LATE NIGHT

John Cena and J Balvin will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Shaquille O’Neal and Maisie Peters will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will have on Sarah Paulson and Kacey Musgraves, and Amanda Peet and Paula Pell will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Dr. Phil McGraw and Teddy Swims will appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”