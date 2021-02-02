‘Gentefied’ Co-Creator Marvin Lemus Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)

In a competitive situation, Marvin Lemus has signed with Verve, Variety has learned exclusively.

Lemus, a Mexican-Guatemalan filmmaker, will continue to be repped by The Mission Entertainment in addition to Verve. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Lemus asked the agency if they would “go steady” and join “Team Marvin all the way.” They may hang the email on the agency’s wall once they return post-COVID.

Lemus most recently co-created the Netflix series “Gentefied,” which is executive produced by America Ferrera and MACRO. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017 and launched on Netflix in 2020. It was renewed for a second season last May. Lemus will return as co-showrunner on Season 2 alongside fellow co-creator Linda Yvette Chávez.

His past credits include direting the short “Vámonos.” It was screened in over 40 film festivals and won awards at NBCUniversal Short Film Festival, Frameline40, and an Imagen Award. He has also directed videos for brands such as Vogue, AnheuserBusch, Nissan, MLB, Time, and the successful digital campaign for the feature film “Dear White People,” which has amassed more than 8 million views.