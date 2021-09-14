‘Generation’ Canceled at HBO Max After One Season

“Generation” has not been renewed for a second season at HBO Max, Variety has confirmed.

The teenage-centered dramedy was created by father-daughter duo Zelda Barnz and Daniel Barnz, and premiered on the streamer on March 11. The show focuses on a group of high school students in Orange County, Calif. who explore their sexuality and life beliefs from within their conservative community.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Genera+ion,” said a spokesperson for HBO Max. “We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration.”

“Generation” featured an ensemble cast including Nathanya Alexander as Arianna, Chloe East as Naomi, Nava Mau as Ana, Lukita Maxwell as Delilah, Haley Sanchez as Greta, Uly Schlesinger as Nathan, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Sam, Chase Sui Wonders as Riley, Justice Smith as Chester and Martha Plimpton as Megan.

The show’s first season consisted of 16 episodes, divided into two eight-episode parts. “Generation” was executive produced by Zelda Barnz, Daniel Barnz, Ben Barnz, Lena Dunham, Sharr White, John Melfi and Jenni Konner.

Recurring cast members include Sam Trammell as Mark, Anthony Keyvan as Pablo, J. August Richards as Joe, John Ross Bowie as Patrick, Mary Birdsong as Mrs. Culpepper, Patricia De Leon as Sela, Sydney Mae Diaz as J, Alicia Coppola as Carol, Marwan Salama as Bo, Marisela Zumbado as Lucia and Diego Josef as Cooper.