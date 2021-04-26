‘General Hospital’ Tribute Episode Honoring John Reilly to Air In May (TV News Roundup)

ABC announced that the special tribute episode of “General Hospital,” which will celebrate actor John Reilly, will air on May 21.

The episode features “General Hospital” fan-favorites Kristina Wagner, John J. York, Finola Hughes, Genie Francis and Jon Lindstrom reprising their respective roles as Felicia Scorpio, Malcolm “Mac” Scorpio, Anna Devane, Laura Collins and Kevin Collins.

While mourning the death of World Security Bureau agent Sean Donely (formerly played by Reilly), the characters are pulled into a mystery involving his daughter, Annie, played by the late actor’s daughter Caitlin Reilly.

John Reilly, who died in January 2021, played Sean Donely on “General Hospital” from 1984 to 1994 and returned for the show’s 50th anniversary along with one episode of the spin-off series, “General Hospital: Night Shift.”

“John Reilly was an incredible actor and a large part of the 58-plus-year legacy that is ‘GH,’” executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement. “This episode is meant to honor him and his contribution to the show’s rich history. With so many fan favorites returning, new and longtime viewers will enjoy it. We had a lot of fun filming and I am grateful that we were also able to include his daughter. Viewers will hopefully also enjoy one more surprise return — it is just too amazing to spoil.”

