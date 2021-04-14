‘General Hospital’ Casts TikTok Star Caitlin Reilly in Tribute Episode to Her Father John Reilly (EXCLUSIVE)

Caitlin Reilly will co-star in “General Hospital’s” special tribute episode to her late father and daytime drama actor, John Reilly, Variety has learned exclusively.

Caitlin Reilly will portray Annie, formerly known as Anna, the daughter of her father’s character Sean Donely and Tiffany Hill (Sharon Wyatt).

The character was most recently seen in August 2013 episodes, when she was portrayed by Courtney Halverson. Then, Sean was poisoned by polonium and although he teamed up with Luke (Anthony Geary) to track down the man who extorted millions for the cure, while Anna repeatedly got in contact with that man to get the medicine her father so desperately needed.

“Words can’t describe how honored I am to be playing my dad’s daughter on the show,” said Caitlin Reilly. “I grew up on the set of ‘General Hospital,’ watching him work for years, so it’s exciting to dive into a new character in honor of him. He’ll absolutely be by my side in spirit on set rooting me on. It fills my heart with gratitude to be a part of this tribute to him, and to feel so close to him working on a show he loved so much doing.”

Caitlin Reilly is an actor, comedian, writer and producer with a number of credits under her belt, ranging from shorts “Let’s Unpack That” and “Jared and Ivanka: Making America Great Again” to the digital series “Meredith and Laurie Have a Web Series.” However, she is best known for her TikTok impression videos, which sees her portray TikTok singers, WASP-y moms, “the elegant soon-to-be-dead mother in every children’s film, “the sad lead girl in every Netflix teen film,” and more. She has almost two million followers on that social media platform alone. She will next be seen in a commercial campaign opposite Brett Gelman for UbiSoft’s “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla,” as well as in the indie film “Wrong Reasons,” produced by Kevin Smith. She is a member of the Groundlings and a graduate of the American Academy of the Dramatic Arts. She is repped by WME, Silver Lining Ent. and AEFH.

John Reilly passed away in January 2021, and the ABC daytime drama immediately decided to plan a tribute episode for him, with executive producer Frank Valentini calling him “a huge part of the ‘GH’ history.” He started on the show in June 1984 and played Sean Donely consecutively through February 1995, after which he would return to make additional appearances in 2008 and the aforementioned 2013 storyline.