GameStop Docuseries From Story Syndicate in the Works at Netflix

Another day, another GameStop project getting the green light.

Netflix is currently in production on a documentary series about the rollercoaster GameStop stock fluctuation prompted by a band of retail traders on Reddit.

This project, which seeks to look deeper into the “seismic shift in how the world’s money behaves,” promises exclusive access to key members of the Reddit r/wallstreetbets community that squeezed the hedge funds shorting the stock, as well as individual traders who hopped on the bandwagon and financial world “luminaries.”

Story Syndicate is production company behind the series, with co-founders Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus executive producing. Jon Bardin and Julie Gaither are also billed as exec producers, with Amy Hobby producing. Past Story Syndicate projects include “The Innocence Project,” about an effort to free wrongfully convicted prisoners, six-part HBO series “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” about Michelle McNamara and the pursuit of the Golden State Killer, and Amazon Studios’ “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” centered Stacey Abrams and America’s history of voter suppression. Other upcoming projects include a National Geographic documentary about explorer Jacques Cousteau and feature documentary “Fauci,” also for National Geographic, about the doctor who rose to prominence amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline first reported news of the GameStop series.

Netflix’s project joins a slew of others in the works, including a scripted film at HBO, a documentary from XTR and Optimist and another film with a script from Oscar winner Mark Boal with Noah Centineo attached to appear in a major role.