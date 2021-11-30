‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’ at HBO Sets Steve Conrad to Write

The “Game of Thrones” prequel series “Tales of Dunk and Egg” at HBO has found its writer, Variety has learned from sources.

Steve Conrad has been tapped to serve as writer and executive producer on the potential series under his Elephant Pictures banner. As Variety exclusively reported in January 2021, the one-hour show would be based on the series of fantasy novellas by George R. R. Martin, which follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

Reps for HBO and Conrad declined to comment.

Conrad previously created the Amazon series “Patriot” as well as the current AMC stop-motion animation series “Ultra City Smiths.” He also co-created the Epix neo-noir series “Perpetual Grace LTD” starring Sir Ben Kingsley and Jimmi SImpson. Conrad directed multiple episodes of all three shows. On the film side, he is known for writing features such as “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” and “Wonder.”

Martin has published three novellas in the “Tales of Dunk and Egg” series to date: “The Hedge Knight” in 1998, “The Sworn Sword” in 2003, and “The Mystery Knight” in 2010. The three novellas were then collected and published together as “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” in 2015.

HBO has been looking to expand the “Game of Thrones” universe for some time now. The prequel series “House of the Dragon” is set to debut on the premium cabler sometime in 2022. That show is based on Martin’s book “Fire & Blood” and tells the story of the Targaryen civil war that became known as the Dance of the Dragons. There are several other “Game of Thrones” shows in various stages of development currently, including the series “10,000 Ships” and “Sea Snake.” There are also multiple animated “Game of Thrones” shows in the works at HBO Max.