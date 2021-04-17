Every ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff in Development

“Game of Thrones” may have ended two years ago, but there are still more tales left in Westeros to tell. HBO also signed a five-year development deal with “A Song of Ice and Fire” author George R.R. Martin to work on a slew of spinoff projects. Here’s a look at every series in the works:

“House of the Dragon”

The first spinoff series to trail the success of “Game of Thrones” is none other than the prequel “House of the Dragon,” which is set to enter production this spring and is currently eyeing a 2022 debut. The series, which received a 10-episode order from HBO in October 2019, is based on George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood” and takes place 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.” As their house rules over Westeros, Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors will be placed front-and-center of the series, which will lead to the war of succession between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II, also known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Dragons are coming.#HouseoftheDragon begins production in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Bxl763FVdY — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 3, 2020

Paddy Considine, who recently starred in HBO’s psychological thriller series “The Third Day,” will star as King Viserys Targaryen. Elected by the lord of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, Viserys is a warm and decent man that wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. Emma D’Arcy will play the king’s first-born child, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who will eventually face off against her brother in the Dance of the Dragons. Prince Aegon Targaryen has not yet been cast in the series.

Other castings include Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon.

“Tales of Dunk and Egg”

The “Tales of Dunk and Egg” spinoff would be based on “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” a series of novellas published by Martin that follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg). Taking place 90 years before the start of Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, this meandering origin story precedes Aegon being crowned Lord of the Seven Kingdoms and electing his old pal Dunk as Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.

“10,000 Ships”

Arya Stark named her dire wolf “Nymeria” after the legendary war queen who married Lord Mors Martell and ruled over Dorne for over two decades. The working title of the spinoff in development alludes to the legendary tale of Nymeria fleeing the dragonlords in Essos and crossing over into a channel in the Summer Sea, where she burned down her entire fleet of ships. “10,000 Ships” would take place about 1,000 years before the start of “A Song of Ice and Fire,” making it the earliest project on the Westeros timeline.

“9 Voyages”

Unlike “Tales of Dunk and Egg” or “10,000 Ships,” this spinoff series would have a direct tie-in to “House of the Dragon.” From “Rome” creator Bruno Heller, “9 Voyages” would likely follow Steve Toussaint’s character Lord Corlys Velaryon (“The Sea Snake”. There isn’t much information available about this project, but the chances of this series being greenlit primarily rides on the reception of Toussaint’s performance in “House of the Dragon.”

“Flea Bottom”

The possible “Flea Bottom” spinoff would give viewers a gritty glimpse at the lives of everyday citizens residing in the poorest district of King’s Landing. Fans have learned about Flea Botton in a few characters’ stories. Before sailing the Narrow Sea, the Onion Knight himself, Lord Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), was born in Flea Bottom and became a sailor to escape the slum. Ser Duncan the Tall, of “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” lived in Flea Bottom until he was knighted by Arlan of Pennytree at the age of 16.

Animated series

While no details about what this project will look like, animation could be an excellent way for HBO to expand the lore of “Game of Thrones” without being restricted by a visual effects budget.