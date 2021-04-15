‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series ‘House of the Dragon’ at HBO Casts Fabien Frankel

“House of the Dragon,” the “Game of Thrones” prequel series currently in the works at HBO, has added Fabien Frankel to its cast.

“House of the Dragon” is set a few hundred years prior to the events of “Game of Thrones” and tells the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the “Dance of the Dragons.”

Frankel will appear Ser Criston Cole, of Dornish descent, the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. Cole has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honor and his preternatural skill with a sword.

Frankel joins previously announced cast members Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno.

Frankel was most recently seen in the crime drama series “The Serpent,” which was a co-production between BBC One and Netflix. It premiered on BBC One in January and then on Netflix in April. He was previously cast as Theo Sipowicz in ABC’s “NYPD Blue” follow-up pilot in 2019. He is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, WME and Curtis Brown. He previously starred alongside “Game of Thrones” alum Emilia Clarke in the film “Last Christmas.”

HBO has given “House of the Dragon” a 10-episode order with an eye toward a 2022 debut. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood.” Martin recently signed a five-year overall deal to create content for HBO and HBO Max.

Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will serve as co-showrunners and will also serve as executive producers along with Martin and Vince Gerardis. Martin and Condal co-created the series. Sara Lee Hess will also serve as writer and executive producer; Ron Schmidt will also executive produce. Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel will also direct with Greg Yaitanes directing and co-executive producing.

It has been revealed in recent weeks that there are currently multiple shows set within the “Game of Thrones” universe in the works at HBO and HBO Max. Among those is a series adaptation of Martin’s novellas “Tales of Dunk and Egg.” Martin is an executive producer on all of the shows. Martin is also an executive producer on HBO’s planned adaptations of Nnedi Okorafor’s “Who Fears Death” and Roger Zelazny’s “Roadmarks,” both of which are in development at the network.