‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Adds Seven to Cast

The “House of the Dragon” continues to grow, with the “Game of Thrones” prequel series announcing seven new actors for its already expansive cast.

Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, and Gavin Spokes have all joined the highly-anticipated HBO series. Previously announced cast members include Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, and Rhys Ifans.

Full character descriptions for the new additions to the cast can be found below.

“House of the Dragon” is set a few hundred years prior to the events of “Game of Thrones” and tells the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the “Dance of the Dragons.” HBO has given the series a 10-episode order with an eye toward a 2022 debut. The start of production was announced on April 26. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood.”

Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will serve as co-showrunners and will also serve as executive producers along with Martin and Vince Gerardis. Martin and Condal co-created the series. Sara Lee Hess will also serve as writer and executive producer; Ron Schmidt will also executive produce. Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel will also direct with Greg Yaitanes directing and co-executive producing.

New character descriptions:

–Ryan Corr as Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong – ‘Breakbones’, Harwin is said to be the strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms. Ser Harwin is the eldest son to Master of Laws Lyonel Strong and heir to Harrenhal. Corr is repped by Catherine Poulton Management, WME and Ilene Feldman Management

–Jefferson Hall as Lord Jason Lannister – The Lord of Casterly Rock and twin to Ser Tyland Lannister; and Tyland Lannister- A crafty and calculating politician, twin to Lord Jason Lannister. Hall is repped by Gersh Agency, Alchemy Ent., Denton Brierley and Jackoway Tyerman

–David Horovitch as Grand Maester Mellos – A voice of reason and trusted advisor to King Viserys. Horovitch is repped by Conway van Gelder Grant Ltd.

–Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling – Ser Harrold has served in the Kingsguard since the days of King Jaehaerys; he is a paragon of chivalry and honor. McTavish is repped by CAM, Artists & Representatives and Cheri Barner Management

–Matthew Needham as Larys Strong – Younger son of Master of Laws Lyonel Strong, brought to court by his father. Needham is repped by Curtis Brown Group.

–Bill Paterson as Lord Lyman Beesbury – Lord of Honeyholt and Master of Coin on King Viserys’s small council. Paterson is repped by Gordon and French.

–Gavin Spokes as Lord Lyonel Strong – Master of Laws to King Viserys and Lord of Harrenhal. Spokes is repped by Eamonn Bedford Agency.

(Pictured, from left to right: Graham McTavish, David Horovitch, Matthew Needham)