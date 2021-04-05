‘Game Of Thrones’ at 10: HBO Sets Month-Long Iron Anniversary Plans

HBO has announced the launch of The Iron Anniversary, a month-long celebration to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the series premiere of “Game of Thrones.”

Included in the celebration are an interactive “Game of Thrones” spotlight page on HBO Max (which is live now), as well as a “Game of Thrones” “MaraThrone” of all episodes of Season 1. Additionally, Warner Bros. Consumer Products is releasing a new line, including a one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Fabergé, a range of Mikkeller beers inspired by the series and an assortment of iron-textured Funko Pop figures.

The “Game of Thrones” spotlight page on the WarnerMedia streamer will feature a broad introduction to the world and characters for new viewers, as well as spoiler-laden curations featuring Easter eggs for die-hard fans. Also, subscribers will be able to stream over 150 videos of cast interviews, behind-the-scenes extras, clips and trailers.

The “Game of Thrones” MaraThrone will air Season 1 on April 10, starting at 10 a.m. on HBO2. But with all episodes streaming on HBO Max, fans will be encouraged to binge various episode collections of the series separately, to raise money for philanthropic causes. For two weeks, cast members from the Emmy-winning drama series will highlight these causes, which include Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, Conservation International, International Rescue Committee (IRC), UNICEF, FilmAid International, SameYou, Royal Mencap Society, National Urban League and The Trevor Project.

“Game of Thrones” may have come to an end in 2020, but its franchise will live on for a long time to come. Its upcoming prequel series “House of the Dragon” is slated to begin production this year, for example. The prequel is set a few hundred years prior to the events of “Game of Thrones” and tells the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the “Dance of the Dragons.” The series received a 10-episode order with an eye toward a 2022 debut.

“House of the Dragon” is only one of several “Game of Thrones” TV projects currently in the works. Variety exclusively reported that a “Tales of Dunk and Egg” series is in early development at HBO, while an animated “Game of Thrones” project is in the works at HBO Max.

Watch a teaser for the special anniversary event below: