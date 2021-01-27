‘Game of Thrones’ Animated Series in Early Development at HBO Max

An animated “Game of Thrones” series is in the very early development stages at HBO Max, Variety has confirmed with sources.

There are no details available about what the focus of the potential series would be and no writers or talent are currently attached to the project.

HBO Max declined to comment.

Variety exclusively reported last week that a series based on George R.R. Martin’s “Tales of Dunk and Egg” is in the works at HBO. The series of fantasy novellas follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of “A Song of Ice and Fire,” which served as the basis for “Game of Thrones.”

HBO is currently prepping the “Game of Thrones” live-action prequel series “House of the Dragon,” which is slated to debut in 2022. That show will document the buildup to the Targaryen civil war in Westeros that is known as the Dance of Dragons.

It has been a high priority at WarnerMedia to expand the “Game of Thrones” world since the mothership series ended in 2019. There are reportedly multiple projects set within the world of Westeros that Martin created in the works currently. The fact that the animated series is being set up at streamer HBO Max rather than HBO indicates that WarnerMedia has plans to turn “Game of Thrones” into a major media franchise across multiple platforms.

Similarly, WarnerMedia is currently prepping a number of shows based on their best-known IP. It was reported earlier this week that a live-action “Harry Potter” series is in the early development stages at HBO Max as well. HBO Max already has multiple DC Comics shows in the works, including the “Peacemaker” series starring John Cena as a spinoff of the upcoming James Gunn “Suicide Squad” film as well as a “Green Lantern” series from Greg Berlanti. JJ Abrams is also plotting a “Justice League Dark” series at the streamer. There is also a series inspired by “The Shining” that Abrams and Bad Robot are prepping, as well as a “Dune” spinoff show about the Bene Gesserit.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the animated series news.