Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan To Lead ‘The Night Agent’ Series at Netflix

Netflix announced that Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan have joined the cast of “The Night Agent,” Netflix’s upcoming political thriller adapted from Matthew Quirk’s novel of the same name.

Basso will star as Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House manning a rarely used emergency hotline for American spies. Buchanan plays Rose Larkin, a terrified civilian and young tech CEO Peter must protect after she calls the hotline when assassins come for her aunt and uncle and she realizes they weren’t who they said they were. Together, Peter and Rose work to uncover a conspiracy that threatens to rock the nation.

Basso is known for starring as J. D. Vance in “Hillbilly Elegy,” the 2020 adaptation of Vance’s memoir of the same name. Other prominent credits include playing Mike Lassiter in “The Whole Truth” and Martin Read in “Super 8.” Buchanan recently appeared in episodes of Apple TV Plus’ “Mr. Corman” and Netflix’s “Sweet Tooth, in addition to leading roles in series such as “The New Legends of Monkey” and “Filthy Rich” in New Zealand, where she is from.

Basso is repped by WME and Sugar23. Buchanan is repped by Gail Cowan Management in New Zealand and Management 360 in the US.

Shawn Ryan serves as creator and showrunner of the series, and executive produces along with Marney Hochman through Ryan’s MiddKid Productions banner. Seth Gordon executive produces, and directs the first episode. Also executive producing are Julia Gunn with Exhibit A; Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou with Project X; and David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.