G4 Hires Russell Arons as President of Gaming and Fandom Network

Gaming and media industry veteran Russell Arons has joined G4 as president, ahead of its official return to linear TV and streaming channels later this year.

At L.A.-based G4, Arons — who previously worked at companies including Warner Bros., Machinima, EA and Mattel — will oversee all key business functions, including advertising sales, programming and content, operations, marketing, finance, IT and HR. Additionally, she will manage the launch, growth, day-to-day operations of the network through content licensing, programming and production, development of content distribution and partnership agreements.

The game-focused G4 cable channel launched in 2002; NBCUniversal wound it down starting in 2012. The brand was revived last year, housed within Comcast Spectacor, the cable and entertainment giant’s sports and esports division whose main businesses are the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center arena. Spectacor Gaming’s portfolio of gaming and esports assets include Overwatch League’s Philadelphia Fusion and T1 Entertainment & Sports.

Since G4’s guerilla relaunch announcement, it has created and distributed new content, including with elements of two of the network’s most popular original shows: daily variety/news show “Attack of the Show!” and game-reviews show “X-Play.” G4 says its full return later this year will include classic shows and brand-new original content. The rebooted G4 “unites creators and fandoms to celebrate comedy, gaming and popular culture,” according to Comcast Spectacor.

“Russell’s proven expertise in the entertainment and gaming industries makes her exceptionally poised to lead the launch and growth of the return of G4 with a new, digital-first approach,” Dave Scott, chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor, said in announcing her hire.

Most recently, Arons was chief commercial officer for Double A Labs, a digital experiential company. Previously, Arons served as GM of Machinima, the gamer and fandom division of Warner Bros. Digital Networks, which was shut down in 2019. At Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Arons was SVP of worldwide marketing, helping the business change from a licensing model to a ful-fledged global developer and publisher of video games. Earlier in her career, she worked at Electronic Arts, where she led marketing and product development for “The Sims” and casual games.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at G4 and help bring the legendary brand back to the forefront of popular culture,” Arons said in a statement. “From scripted to unscripted and live-streaming content, G4 will offer a diverse slate of programming that is authentic, funny, relevant and interactive — featuring innovative ways for audiences to socialize and affect programming.”