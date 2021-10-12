Comcast’s G4 Set to Return to Linear TV This Fall, Eight Years After It Was Mothballed

G4, the gaming TV network that NBCUniversal shut down in 2013, is coming back to cable.

The content studio and network, revived by Comcast Spectacor more than a year ago, will officially return to linear television on Nov. 16, 2021. At launch, G4 will debut linearly on the channel lineups of Comcast’s Xfinity TV, Verizon Fios, Cox Communications, and internet streaming service Philo.

G4 also said it will “collaborate” with Twitch on a multiyear promotional and commercial partnership through the network’s official channel. G4 also plans to continue to create platform-specific digital content for social media and YouTube, as it has been doing in the months since Comcast Spectacor teased its return.

The G4 programming slate at launch will include reboots editions of fan-favorite legacy G4 shows like “Attack of the Show!” and “Xplay.”

“We made a promise to fans that we would build this network with their input and are proud to say that our promise has been kept,” G4 president Russell Arons, who joined the network last month, said in a statement.

G4TV launched in 2002, and NBCU announced the network’s shutdown in November 2013. The brand was revived last year, housed within Comcast Spectacor, the cable and entertainment giant’s sports and esports division whose main businesses are the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center arena. Spectacor Gaming’s portfolio of gaming and esports assets include Overwatch League’s Philadelphia Fusion and T1 Entertainment & Sports.

G4 programming will be produced from its new broadcast studio in Burbank, Calif., outfitted for professional esports gameplay. The studio was designed by global architecture firm Populous,

whose other projects have include Yankee Stadium and Red Bull’s headquarters.

Joining G4 for its official launch is a mix of personalities from gaming and entertainment, including returning G4 hosts Kevin Pereira and Adam Sessler; esports personalities Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez (host of NBC’s “The Titan Games”), Ovilee May and Froskurinn; WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (aka Austin Creed); YouTube personalities Kassem G, Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil and Gina Darling; Twitch streamers Fiona Nova and Will Neff; rising livestreamer CodeMiko; and a degenerate rat-puppet named Ratty.

In its announcement, G4 joked that reality TV show “Cops” — canceled last year after the police killing of George Floyd — would be part of the launch lineup (G4’s release linked to this video for more info).