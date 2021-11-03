FX Drama ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Taps ‘Lingua Franca’s’ Isabel Sandoval to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

Isabel Sandoval has been tapped to direct an episode of the upcoming FX drama series “Under the Banner of Heaven,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Sandoval is currently in Calgary filming her episode. Based on the Jon Krakauer novel of the same name, the series follows a devout detective whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. Production on the series recently began in Calgary. The cast includes Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, and Gil Birmingham.

Sandoval made history with the feature “Lingua Franca,” which was the first film directed by and starring a trans woman of color to screen in competition at the Venice International Film Festival in 2019. Ava DuVernay’s Array Now acquired the film for distribution and it is now available to stream on Netflix. It has also screened at festivals such as AFI Fest, BFI London Film Festival, American Film Festival Wroclaw, and the International Film Festival of India Goa.

“Lingua Franca” was Sandoval’s third feature as a director. Her first was “Señorita,” which premiered in competition at the Locarno Film Festival and earned her the Emerging Director Award at the Asian American International Film Festival. She followed that up with “Apparition,” which won the Lotus Audience Award at the Deauville Asian Film Festival following its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival

Sandoval is repped by CAA, Team 713 Entertainment, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.