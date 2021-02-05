FX Announces ‘Hysterical,’ ‘Mayans M.C.’ Premiere Dates (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, FX announced premiere dates its spring slate, and Netflix announced additional cast members for “Pieces of Her.”

CASTING

Gil Birmingham, Terry O’Quinn and Calum Worthy have been cast in Netflix’s thriller series “Pieces of Her.” They join previously announced cast members Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, Jessica Barden, David Wenham, Joe Dempsie, Jacob Scipio and Omari Hardwick. “Pieces of Her,” based on Karin Slaughter‘s New York Times bestseller, follows 30-year-old Andy Oliver (Heathcote) and her mother Laura (Collette) whose lives are turned upside-down following a random act of violence in their quiet Georgia town. Looking for answers, Andy journeys across the country to uncover the mysteries of her family. Executive producers are showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Janice Williams, Slaughter, Minkie Spiro, Lesli Linka Glatter and Casey Haver.

DATES

FX announced that the fourth season of “Cake” will premiere March 11 at 10 p.m., while the third season of “Mayans M.C.” debuts March. 16 at 10 p.m., the second season of “Breeders” will launch March 22 at 10 p.m. and “Hysterical,” a new documentary feature about women in stand-up comedy will air April 2 at 9 p.m. The upcoming season of anthology series “Cake” will feature “Five Films About Technology’s” Peter Huang exploring human relationships in the age of digital connectivity. The new season of “Mayans M.C.” sees EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) chose to leverage incriminating information to protect their father (Edward James Olmos) from a threaten of deportation, while Miguel (Danny Pino) is left reeling over the loss of his mother to apparent suicide and the Mayans seek vengeance on their rivals following a surprise attack on their club. “Breeders,” which stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, returns with the exploration of additional familial challenges around their son’s (Alex Eastwood) increasing anxiety, daughter’s (Eve Prenelle) growing independence, and the arrival of their parents (Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong and Stella Gonet). Directed by Andrea Nevins, “Hysterical” will give audiences a backstage pass into the lives of stand-up comedians Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd and Iliza Shlesinger.

PBS’ Independent Lens announced that “Philly D.A.,” a docuseries hailing from PBS and ITVS, will premiere April 20. The eight-part series takes viewers into the office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner as he and his team work over the course of three years to transform the criminal justice system from the inside. From filmmakers Ted Passon and Yoni Brook, the docuseries takes an inside look into Krasner’s day-to-day tasks and offers an unflinching look at the inner workings of what it takes to reform the criminal justice system. The series features a wide range of interviews, including from those currently incarcerated, victims of crimes, political opponents, activists and concerned constituents. Watch a trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

HGTV has ordered two pilot episodes for “My First Time” (working title), which will commence production in spring. The episodes will center on former educator Amina Stevens, who uses her teaching background to guide first-time buyers on a path to home ownership.

LATE NIGHT

Dolly Parton, Noah Centineo and Slowthai featuring Skepta will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” tonight, while Robert Downey Jr., Tiffany Hadish and Metallica will be guests on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”