FX Orders Family Restaurant Pilot ‘The Bear’ From Christopher Storer, Hiro Murai to Produce

FX has ordered a half-hour pilot from Christopher Storer, Variety has learned.

“The Bear,” as the show is called, is about a young chef who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant. Storer will write, direct, and executive produce the pilot. Hiro Murai and Nate Matteson will executive produce under their Super Frog banner. Joanna Calo also executive produce. Jeanie and Maggie Bacharach will serve as casting directors. FX Productions will produce.

Storer previously worked as a director and executive producer on the critically-acclaimed Hulu series “Ramy.” His other TV series directing credits include “Little Voice” and “Dickinson,” while he has also directed the comedy specials “Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King,” “Bo Burnham: Make Happy,” and “Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago.” He worked with Burnham again as a producer on the feature “Eighth Grade.”

He is repped by UTA, Kaplan Perrone, and Paul Hastings LLP.

Murai is an executive producer and director on FX’s Emmy-winning series “Atlanta.” He subsequently won a Grammy for best music video for his work with “Atlanta” star and creator Donald Glover for “This Is America,” with the pair again working together on the Amazon musical film “Guava Island.”

He is repped by UTA, Grandview, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Matteson is repped by UTA, Grandview, and Myman Greenspan.

Calo was a writer on six seasons of the hit Netflix animated series “BoJack Horseman.” Her other credits include Amazon’s “Undone” and Netflix’s “The Baby-Sitter’s Club.” She is currently developing shows for FX and Apple.

She is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.