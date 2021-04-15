FX’s ‘Mr Inbetween’ Not Returning After Season 3

Scott Ryan’s “Mr Inbetween,” which will premiere its third season on May 25 on FX, is ending with this upcoming season.

The half-hour series, created by, written and starring Scott Ryan and directed by Nash Edgerton, centers on Ryan’s Ray Shoesmith, a criminal for hire who collects debts, drugs and guns, and sometimes “takes care of people” in a permanent way as he juggles being a dad and taking care of an aging parent.

In the third season of “Mr Inbetween,” Ray will deal with the loss of Bruce, figure out how to care for his aging father Bill (Kenny Graham), and be faced with his daughter Brittany (Chika Yasumura) possibly discovering who he really is.

“Mr Inbetween” is executive produced by Edgerton, Ryan, and Michele Bennett; the series was shot in Australia and is produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Pariah Productions in association with FX Productions.